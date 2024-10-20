Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.7% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $4,924,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $170.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

