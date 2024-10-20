Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Sells 305 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.64.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.38 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

