The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 522.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after acquiring an additional 425,438 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $97.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,609,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,981,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.89. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

