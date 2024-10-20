Audius Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $165.91 million and $42.16 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,268,831,721 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

