Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $25.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 12.8% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $25,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

