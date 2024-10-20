WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $211,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 2,798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 61,691 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 47.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

ORCL opened at $174.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average is $138.59. The stock has a market cap of $484.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

