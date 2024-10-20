iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

MUB stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $107.91. 1,333,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

