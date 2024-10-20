Head to Head Contrast: Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) versus Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) and Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and Sharps Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -65.90% -45.68% -32.27% Sharps Technology N/A -100.69% -71.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sight Sciences and Sharps Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $79.40 million 3.74 -$55.55 million ($1.12) -5.33 Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($0.60) -4.82

Volatility & Risk

Sharps Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sight Sciences. Sight Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sharps Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sight Sciences has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Sharps Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sight Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Sharps Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sight Sciences and Sharps Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 4 1 0 2.20 Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sight Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.44%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Sharps Technology.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Sharps Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. It also offers TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction, as well as related components. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. Sight Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

