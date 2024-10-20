Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $220.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $703.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

