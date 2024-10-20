NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 6.7% Higher This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.95 billion and $181.24 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.89 or 0.00007130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00041281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,216,164,479 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,613,565 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,216,073,475 with 1,215,522,198 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.7308814 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $152,776,989.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

