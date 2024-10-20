Cedrus LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cedrus LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $205.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.65.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

