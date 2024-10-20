Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 826 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.86. 6,638,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,939. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.