West Branch Capital LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 106.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.38. 1,949,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $203.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

