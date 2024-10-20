Essex LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 148,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 476.3% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 128,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,905,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $537.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $486.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $538.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $518.07 and a 200-day moving average of $498.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

