Essex LLC Acquires 469 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $288.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

