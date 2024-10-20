Binance Staked SOL Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week (BNSOL)

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Binance Staked SOL has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Staked SOL token can currently be bought for about $168.18 or 0.00242850 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Staked SOL has a market cap of $147.62 million and $3.80 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Binance Staked SOL

Binance Staked SOL was first traded on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 877,759 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official website is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance.

Buying and Selling Binance Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 840,108.55893465. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 161.17031347 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,864,286.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Staked SOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

