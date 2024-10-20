W. R. Berkley (WRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

