Aion 1-Day Volume Reaches $75.14 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. Aion has a market cap of $715,422.81 and approximately $75.14 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00067236 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00019023 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006613 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 902.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,530.77 or 0.37995046 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

