Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Lifted by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 278,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,145. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

