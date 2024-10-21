JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $23.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.63. 367,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,192. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 20,152.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,995,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,783,000 after buying an additional 10,940,943 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $32,559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,794,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 92.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,231,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,974,000 after purchasing an additional 845,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

