Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,400,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $537.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $486.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $518.07 and a 200-day moving average of $498.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $538.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

