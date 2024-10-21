Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up approximately 1.2% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $39,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 256.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,850. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.63.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

