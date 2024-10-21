XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $126.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,326. XPO has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in XPO by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

