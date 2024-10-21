BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Apyx Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

APYX opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 105.45% and a negative net margin of 57.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Apyx Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter valued at $676,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 156.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 148.0% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 251,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

