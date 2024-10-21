Nabors Industries (NBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The company had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.10%. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nabors Industries to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NBR opened at $73.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $782.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.