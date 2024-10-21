MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Stefan Allanson Sells 10,532 Shares

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Allanson sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10), for a total value of £65,298.40 ($85,268.22).

MJ Gleeson Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 636 ($8.31) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £371.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,927.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 604.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 564.65. MJ Gleeson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 386 ($5.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 645 ($8.42).

MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 643 ($8.40) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

