Head to Head Survey: Spectral AI (MDAI) and The Competition

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) is one of 225 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Spectral AI to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Spectral AI has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral AI’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spectral AI and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral AI 0 0 3 1 3.25 Spectral AI Competitors 1663 4407 8440 250 2.49

Valuation and Earnings

Spectral AI currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 265.85%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 17.83%. Given Spectral AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Spectral AI and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral AI $22.53 million -$20.85 million -0.92 Spectral AI Competitors $876.38 million $48.15 million -4.89

Spectral AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Spectral AI. Spectral AI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral AI -89.85% N/A -104.64% Spectral AI Competitors -578.37% -140.27% -25.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Spectral AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.7% of Spectral AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spectral AI beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

