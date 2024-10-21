Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 108.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 16.3% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.17. 5,272,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,654,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

