Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Masco by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Masco by 4,545.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 466,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

