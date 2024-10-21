383 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Acquired by Livelsberger Financial Advisory

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 1,905.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Timken by 64.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth $44,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.02. The company had a trading volume of 124,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,854. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $94.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,167,408.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.