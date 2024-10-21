Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,159 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,657 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 227,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 352,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 96,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,333,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,009,000 after purchasing an additional 296,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.55. 134,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,507. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

