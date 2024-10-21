Wealth Effects LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.1% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,770. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.14. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

