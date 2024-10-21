Fusionist (ACE) Price Reaches $2.26 on Exchanges

Fusionist (ACE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00003363 BTC on exchanges. Fusionist has a total market cap of $88.13 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 39,020,915 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.38370011 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $18,803,855.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

