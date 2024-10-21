CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Buys 1,396 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.0% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Embree Financial Group raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 27,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,364. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.01.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.