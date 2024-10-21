Clarus Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 181.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.78. 7,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $74.18.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

