Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by James Hambro & Partners LLP

James Hambro & Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $12,318,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after buying an additional 350,135 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,512,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 56,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.47.

WTW stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $289.14. The company had a trading volume of 72,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $203.36 and a 12-month high of $303.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.22.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

