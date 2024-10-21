Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $1.58 Million in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,399,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth approximately $3,283,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:AMTM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.48. 476,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,478. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $34.50.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

