Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for approximately 1.1% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Equifax by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,757,425,000 after buying an additional 342,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,033,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,228,000 after purchasing an additional 137,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Equifax by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,276,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,952,000 after purchasing an additional 200,665 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,044,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $738,184,000 after purchasing an additional 70,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equifax by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,514,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,051,000 after purchasing an additional 633,887 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.47.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.61. 315,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.00. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

