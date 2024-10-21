Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.11. The company had a trading volume of 465,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,404. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.60 and a 200 day moving average of $191.43.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.