Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 1,590 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $367.04. 104,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,794. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $377.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,597.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,597.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $569,362.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,230 shares of company stock valued at $34,817,406 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

