Wealth Effects LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG GP A LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $83,798,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 728,768 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after buying an additional 640,829 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after buying an additional 580,694 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

FNF traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.44. 213,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $62.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.