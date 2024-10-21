Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $6.24 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.3% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Linde by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Linde by 6.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

Linde stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $483.36. 1,065,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,971. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

