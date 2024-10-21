iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $50.64, with a volume of 917991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
