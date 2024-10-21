iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $50.64, with a volume of 917991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.