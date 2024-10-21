Little House Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $425,567,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.22. 3,622,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,945,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.