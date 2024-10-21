iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.59 and last traded at $181.96, with a volume of 717257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.42.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUAL. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,357,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

