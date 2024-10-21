Dana Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,451 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 701% compared to the typical volume of 306 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAN. Barclays lowered their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of Dana stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.87. 959,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,790. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Dana has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dana stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Dana worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

