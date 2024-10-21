Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 1054897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXK. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 8.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 139.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

