Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.87, but opened at $19.12. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 133,475 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on TVTX. Barclays increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,921.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $25,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at $721,532.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,921.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,312 over the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

