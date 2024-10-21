MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $22.36 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $44.70 or 0.00066530 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 20% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $272.76 million and approximately $22.36 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 45.78874387 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $22,867,943.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

