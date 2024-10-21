Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 18733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Perseus Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

Perseus Mining Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

